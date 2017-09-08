Interested in how historic american furniture was built? This week’s book giveaway is for a copy of Zach Dillinger’s “With Saw, Plane & Chisel.” This look at period-accurate building techniques is perfect for those who love hand tools as well as anyone who appreciates classic American furniture styles. The book includes joinery techniques, processes for prepping stock by hand and features six furniture projects covering such styles as Queen Anne, William & Mary and Chippendale.
One winner will be chosen at random (winner will be announced on Monday 9/11/17).
