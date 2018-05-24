Free Shipping on Everything at Shop Woodworking

Now through May 29, you can get free standard shipping on any order over at Shop Woodworking. That includes everything – books, DVDs, magazines and other accessories. Are you as excited about Nancy Hiller’s gorgeous book on English Arts & Crafts as I am? It’s the perfect time to order your copy!

Or maybe you don’t have Chris Schwarz’s quintessential text on workbenches yet. It’s what I always recommend anyone read before starting on a workbench build.

Looking for a good, lighthearted and engaging good read? Nick Offerman’s Good Clean Fun is always a winner.

Stock up on your summer reading list now and get free shipping from Shop Woodworking. It’s the best time of year to get those woodworking books you want.