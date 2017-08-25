Dutch Tool Chests from Our Readers

In the October 2013 issue, you’ll find plans for Christopher Schwarz’s “Dutch Tool Chest” – a handy-sized container for taking your tools on the road (one person can lift it) or for storing them in the shop.

In case you’re not already familiar with the form, check out Chris’ “Details on Dutch Tool Chests” post for a video tour and some Q&A.

But here, I’m featuring not Chris’ chest, but yours – I know a lot of you have built this chest. And I know some of you have built it with some nifty modifications that I want to share with other readers. So I asked on Instagram last week for your images – below are the ones I received. (I’d love to keep adding – send me your jpgs! )

Andrew Grasberger

Marylin Guthrie

Ryan Rotar

Tom O’Brien

Mark Glass

Dilan Arnold

James Greifzu