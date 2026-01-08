My pneumatic nailer makes quick work of assembling cabinets, but if a nail blows out the side, it can be a real mess. Those power-driven nails often bend or break if you try to pound them back with a hammer or pull them through with pliers.

Faced with this problem, I discovered a new use for my old, hand-pushed brad setter. It works great to push the errant nail back so I can get a hold of the nail’s head with pliers. The hollow barrel of the setter goes over the end of the nail and keeps it from bending. There’s a metal plunger inside the barrel that pushes the nail back up. I sometimes have to tap on the setter with a hammer to get the nail moving.—Mary L. Nelseon