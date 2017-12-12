Anarchist’s 2017 Gift Guide, Day 10: O’Keefe’s Working Hands

If were being honest, woodworking would be a lot more difficult in the winter months without O’Keefe’s Working Hands. I have a container of this at my workbench and by my computer. It is the only thing that keeps my fingers moving smoothly over my tools and the keyboard.

I know there are a lot of other hand-care products out there. I’ve tried many of them. But I keep coming back to O’Keefe’s for several reasons.

The smell. There isn’t any that I can detect. I dislike smelling like a daisy or a Fancy Lad.

The texture. It is decidedly non-greasy. I rub it on my hands, and I can immediately go to work without getting greasy fingerprints all over my tools or the wood.

It works. It really, really works. Within about 10 seconds, my hands go from a dry and stiff mess to normal and ready to work.

The container. It’s not some weird pump bottle that squirts cream all over the place like mayonnaise at a Belgian McDonald’s. The container slips in your shop apron pocket. Bonus: When you travel with it, the container won’t explode, dousing your clothing with greasy white cream.

It’s cheap. It’s about $7 for a supply that will last at least four winters.

You get the idea. Get some. Put it in your stocking. Then put it on your hands every night at bedtime.

— Christopher Schwarz

