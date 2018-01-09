How to Avoid Kickback on a Table Saw

I posted a video on our YouTube channel this morning with Kelly Mehler on table saw kickback. In talking with David Lyell about the video I realized that a lot had happened since that video was made (seven+ years ago?). At that time Kelly was using a European sliding table saw to point out some anti-kickback features that weren’t common on our table saw in the U.S. Yes, we had guards on our saws, but they frequently didn’t include splitters that moved with the blade assembly. Anti-kickback pawls were in place, but somewhat less than effective. Happily, we’re now in an era where our saws are much safer (including SawStop technology to add another degree of safety). Many saws are shipped with splitters that adjust in height and include useful pawls. These can be removed and replaced easily (as some table saw operations require), making it more likely that we’ll put them back on!

The information on Kelly’s video on how kickbacks occur is still valuable and educational, but I’m happy to say that our manufacturers have upped their game to make our pass time (or avocation) a safer and happier one. Thanks folks!

– David Thiel