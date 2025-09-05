Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at painful lessons, the latest from Sawstop, and… more painful lessons?

Tool News Quick Bites

Sawstop Releases new T-Glide Advance Fence: The Biesemeyer-style fence has been around for a long time, but Sawstop is teaching this old dog some new tricks with their new T-Glide Advance Fence. The key feature is an aluminum rail that can be placed in two positions for making different types of cuts. The rail also features a dovetail track for mounting various accessories.

Limited Edition Blue Spruce Tankard is on sale: I’m not quite sure how newsworthy this is, but hey, it’s a slow week. Blue Spruce has a limited edition 2025 tankard that’s currently on sale for $29.99. It’s a nice stoneware mug, and I honestly I really want to get one for myself. First, I need to make room in the coffee mug cabinet though.

Random Reddit: Unlucky Scenario, Great Reflexes

Reddit user r/humanperson44 had an unpleasant experience recently with kickback. He’s lucky for a few reasons — the piece could have shot back at an angle and impaled him; and he also could have been about two inches taller and been hit in a much more painful spot. Thankfully, he’s totally ok, but I just wanted to highlight the quick thinking of shutting off the saw as soon as he goes down. 10/10 safety reaction. And a hard-earned lesson in focusing while cutting.

Crossword Answers

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword puzzle.

Video of the Week: Pay Attention To Posture

I think an often-ignored aspect of woodworking is body ergonomics. Usually, if it is discussed, it’s from the standpoint of working more efficiently. And yes, efficiency is important, but what’s more important is taking care of your own body. YouTuber Andrew Klein discovered that the hard way this year, and has been on the mend for months now. This video spoke to me on a personal level, as I’m also dealing with a herniated disc, but I think it’s an important lesson for all woodworkers to take to heart. (Also, not to shamelessly plug my own work, but this is part of the reason I like having work surfaces at multiple heights in my shop. Different tasks benefit from different working heights for ideal posture.)

Anything interesting I missed this week, or that you want me to highlight in a future Splinter Report?