Easy Way to Biscuit-join Edgebanding2022-10-192022-10-18https://www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/popwood_logos-01.pngPopular Woodworking//www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/june_2012_pw-14.jpg200px200px
We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.
I edge-band plywood shelves with solid wood, attaching the edge-banding with #20 biscuits. It’s no problem at all to hold the plywood shelf solidly while cutting the slot; that’s what bench dogs and an end vise do so well. But the edgebanding itself can be a little squirmy, either bending or rotating when held between dogs or slipping if held by the ends in a vise.