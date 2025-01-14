When I clean my HVLP spray gun, this shop-made container captures the liquid solvent and fumes. When the gun is clean, I simply pour the waste into a storage container for disposal. Drill a 3-in. hole in the back of a paint thinner jug. Cut a 3-in. circle from an activated carbon filter pad (available at pet shops with aquarium products) and place it in a 3-in. ventilation louver (from the home center). Insert the louver into the hole in the jug, making sure the fins face down. The activated carbon captures fumes while allowing the pressurized air to escape. Finally, drill a hole in the jug’s cap, slightly larger than your gun’s air cap but smaller than its sleeve nut. This way the tip of the gun forms a tight seal when pressed against the jug’s cap. I used a 1-1/4- in. Forstner bit.

To clean your gun, simply hold the jug in one hand and press the spray gun’s tip into the cap. -Todd LaFaille