After ruining four $90 sheets of plywood by storing them on a damp floor, I came up with a simple fix: PVC feet.

Cut several 12″ sections of 2″ dia. PVC pipe in half, lengthwise. Apply traction tape to the convex side, so the plywood doesn’t slide. Place the feet on your shop floor, and your sheet goods on the feet. It doesn’t matter if the PVC gets wet–it’ll last forever. Purchase traction tape online or at any home center. –Bruce Kieffer