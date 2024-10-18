I’ve always had bad luck with really small drill bits–if I don’t break them, I lose them. I’ve stopped buying new ones, and now clip the heads off finish nails and use the nails as bits. Smooth nails–not galvanized- work best. To improve it’s cutting, file or grind the end of the nail to a chisel point. -H.R. McDermid

