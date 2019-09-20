Tool: Jet JWBS-14SFX Band Saw

Manufacturer: Jet Tools

Price: $1100

We may receive commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

I’ve spent a couple of months using the newest 14″ Jet bandsaw and I’m convinced this is an excellent buy at $1,100. This bandsaw bridges the gap between the traditional cast iron 14″ bandsaw and its modern tube frame brethren. I’ve resawn 10″ hard maple and used it for plenty of smaller joinery cuts and at no point did I find the 13/4 hp motor underpowered. Sure, there are some cost saving parts–the plastic hand wheels on the tensioning and guide height adjustment seemed underwhelming, but this machine is built for business where it counts. The fence flips down for small stock and stands tall for resawing, a feature found on more expensive saws. The dual dust collection ports did a good job at capturing dust and keeping the wheels clean. Add a mobile base to this machine and you’d have the ultimate home bandsaw. —David Lyell