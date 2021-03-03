When you’ve been around for 100 years, you’re allowed to celebrate yourself, and that’s just what Powermatic is doing. Throughout 2021 they will be releasing seven tools to commemorate their centennial anniversary. First off this spring will be special editions of the 54H Jointer, 15HH Planer, PWBS-14CS Bandsaw, and PM1300XT dust collector. Each of these tools will feature a black and gold stripe paint scheme. In addition, there will be premiums bundled with every Powermatic commemorative tool.

Later, in the fall, Powermatic will also release commemorative editions of the PM2820EVS Drill Press, PM1000 Table Saw, and 3520C Wood Lathe.

“At Powermatic, we’re proud of our 100-year track record as a premier builder of woodworking machines,” said Tobias Bridges, Director of Product Management – Woodworking. “We are diligent about applying that experience and expertise to every new product we develop. Product quality, durability and innovation remain paramount in all we do to help woodworkers create and shape their dream projects. Woodworking professionals and hobbyists depend on Powermatic, and it’s that level of reliability and support they expect from “The Gold Standard.”