Pants? Pants Aren’t Tools!

Strictly speaking, no, they’re not. But these Fire Hose Work Pants from Duluth Trading Co. are as at-home in the shop as any of my tools. The “Fire Hose” name comes from the fact that they’re made with the same heavy 11.5 oz. cotton canvas that’s on the outside of a fire hose. In other words, they’re super-rugged and made to take serious abuse; they’re also really comfortable.

I’ve been using a pair for a few months, and they seem to stand up to anything. The great thing is, if they don’t there’s a lifetime guarantee. That’s right; they’ll replace them for free.

Fire Hose Pants are available for both men and women in many varieties. Duluth Trading offers lighter-weight Flex Fire Hose Pants that have a little stretch to them, Fleece-lined Fire Hose Pants for us Northerners, and everything in between.