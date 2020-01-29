Hose-Free Nailer Editor’s Pick

Tool: Ryobi P320 Airstrike 18 Volt One+

Manufacturer: Ryobi

Price: $99 (bare tool)

No hose? No compressor? Now that’s an idea I can get behind. The new Ryobi One+ 18 volt Brad Nailer with Ryobi’s AirStrike technology is a pleasant surprise.

The One+ nailer shoots 18 gauge, 5/8″ – 2″ brad nails, which covers most woodworking nailing tasks. The magazine holds 110 nails, and shoots up to 60 nails per minute, and up to 700 nails per charge.

It’s also got some serious features that you might not expect at this price point. You can set the firing mode to fire a single nail with each trigger pull, or bump fire, so you can hold the trigger and drive a nail every time you bump the nose against your workpiece. Other features include tool-free drive depth adjustment, dry fire lockout, LED work light, low nail indicator, and a belt hook. The downside is that, largely because of the battery, you better have your belt snugged up an extra hole or two. This nailer is significantly heavier than its pneumatic cousins.

Clearly, this is aimed at the DIY market, but I think it could be a direct hit for woodworkers and finish carpenters as well. I know I wouldn’t miss the noise of a compressor. I’ve also done enough finish carpentry to know that I wouldn’t miss lugging a compressor around or inadvertently dragging a dirty air hose across someone’s furniture.