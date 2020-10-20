Anyone who has tried the Japanese-made WoodOwl Tri-Cut drill bits knows how great they are. These bits (read Chris Schwarz endorsement here) cut fast and clean, clear the chips efficiently, and stay sharp for a very long time. The WoodOwl Tri-Cut drill bit digs and pulls itself into the wood via a snail screw, and cuts the fibers via the three spur cutters.

Its exceptional screw geometry allows it to cut the fibers effortlessly and leave the rims of the hole crisp. Since the bit’s shank is hexagonal it will fit perfectly into the modern three-jaw chuck, such as the one we find in cordless or corded drills. But when installed into the two-jaw chuck of a traditional brace and bit it might underperform due to a less-than-optimal purchase of the two-jaws.

But thanks to Mike Taylor of Taylor Toolworks we can now enjoy the full extent of the WoodOwl bits performances in our brace and bit drills too. Mike has designed a cleaver adapter that does the necessary matchmaking between the hexagonal shank and the pyramidical socket of the brace and bit shank.

The USA made adapter is a steel sleeve that is precision milled to incorporate the trapezoid tang needed for the bit and brace. To use the adapter, just insert and tighten the trapezoid (pyramidal) tang into the brace’s chuck, then insert the WoodAwl shank into the adapter sleeve and tighten the set screw.

The set screw’s wings allow you to facilitate an ample amount of torque and thus secure the bit in the adapter. I tried the duo with a ¾” and a 1” bits and had very satisfactory results. I drilled via pine and ash effortlessly and smoothly, and I had no issues pulling the bit out of the hole. This adapter is a game-changer when using the excellent WoodAwl bits in tandem with the dependable bit and brace.