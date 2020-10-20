Tool: Miter-Tight Picture Fram Clamp [Buy Now]

Manufacturer: Rockler

MSRP: $99.99

If you’d like to make picture frames—particularly with pre-made moldings—be warned: Aligning those miters can drive you nuts. What you’ll need is a special non-marring corner clamp, such as this new one from Rockler. Unlike similar devices that merely hold the pieces in place, this one actually pushes the joint together as you tighten it, guaranteeing a snug fit.

Turning the large black knob on this clamp simultaneously tightens both jaws onto frames from 5/8″ to 2-7/8″ wide. Turning the white knobs tilts the outer jaws up to 1° to correct joints that are slightly out of square. The open design of the clamp allows easy access to outside corners and back surfaces for quick fastening with brads or staples. The clamp is made from cast aluminum and includes two offset jaws for standard rabbets.