Below you can see pictures of the restoration of the rosewood knob, which belongs to my Record SS plane (read part one here and part two here).

After gluing a piece of rosewood onto the knob’s broken corner and allowing the epoxy to cure, I began the process of shaping the handle. First, I cut off the excess wood, then, using mostly chisels and gouges, I carefully shaped the knob. You could also use rasps or files for this task, as they work just as well. The tool choice isn’t as important as the approach; slow and deliberate work will give the best results. Some might even chuck the knob into a wood-turning lathe and use a turning gouge for the job.

To trace the circle at the base of the knob, I used a Forstner bit protective cap as a guide and kept chiseling until I achieved the correct shape. After that, I sanded the knob smooth and applied a few coats of wipe-on oil-varnish for a polished finish.

The restored knob looks as good as new, and the repair blends seamlessly with the original wood.

With this restoration complete, my Record SS plane is now fully functional and ready for another lifetime of service. There’s always something satisfying about breathing new life into an old tool, especially when the repair blends in so perfectly that only the most discerning eye would notice it. These restorations remind us that with a bit of care and effort, even well-worn tools can continue to serve for generations to come.