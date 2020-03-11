Tool: Gorilla Glue Minis

Manufacturer: Gorilla Glue

Price: $7 (pack of 4)

A little bit of Gorilla Glue will do just fine, thank you, for lots of jobs. It now comes in small Single Use Tubes, 4 to a pack. Usually, small tubes of anything cost more per ounce, but these can end up saving you a lot of money. Have you ever thrown away an opened bottle of Gorilla glue because it hardened? That’s what I’m talking about.

Each Single Use Tube contains 3 grams (.11 oz.) of glue, which is still more than you may need for a simple repair. So, will the remainder harden in the tube? Yes, it will. Once any polyurethane glue is exposed to air, it’s doomed. But I checked a half-empty tube 10 days after opening it, and the glue was still good. Good thing I didn’t throw it away!