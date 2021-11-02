Tool: Paralign Single Featherboard Shop Now and Paralign Double Featherboard Shop Now

Manufacturer: JessEm

MSRP: $27.99 & $48.99

At first glance, JessEm’s Paralign Featherboard might look like any other featherboard–except for those two extra knobs. What’s the deal?

You tighten one set of knobs to lock the featherboard’s mounting bracket. Then you slide the featherboard through the bracket until the pressure is right, and lock the featherboard with the second set of knobs. Using this method, setting up the Paralign is much easier than most featherboards, where you clamp and adjust pressure at the same time. Our only complaint–and it’s a minor one–is that we wish the knobs were larger and more comfortable to grip.

This sliding-plate design guarantees that the fingers will be parallel to your work, delivering equal pressure. Thus the name: Paralign. The mounting bracket is reversible, to increase the amount of travel. The finger plate is reversible, too, so the fingers can be pointed in either direction.

The Paralign featherboards are also stackable, to help prevent a tall workpiece from tipping. They’re available singly or in a twin pack that contains the hardware for stacking two on top of each other. Paralign featherboards come with hardware for 1/4″ T-slots and a bar for a 3/4″ tablesaw miter slot.