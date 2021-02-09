Compact CNC with Pro Features

Tool: X-Carve Pro Buy Now

Manufacturer: Inventables

MSRP: $9, 995(4×2) $11,995 (4×4)

Inventables made a big splash with their affordable X-Carve and Easel software a few years back, putting CNC routing into the reach of many home/hobby woodworkers. But their newest machine is aimed firmly at professional-level users. The X-Carve Pro was designed from the ground up to satisfy the needs of makers who need industrial CNC machine features but still want ease of use and a space-saving footprint.

The X-Carve Pro is available in 4‘x2‘ and 4‘x4‘ configurations. One of the key points Inventables discovered in their design research process was that nearly all users want the ability to work with 4‘x8‘ sheet material, but often only machine a small section of that sheet at a time. So, both sizes of the machine have a full, 4‘ working area under the gantry, which means with some outfeed support, you can work on full-size sheet goods without breaking them down first. Easel Pro’s tiling feature lets you design as big as you want, and the X-Carve Pro will machine the design in smaller sections.

Beyond the size, both models share the same gantry, brushless, air-cooled spindle and materials. The machine is sold as a complete package, with hardware and software configured to work right out of the box (getting up and running takes just a couple hours). It offers machining accuracy down to .001“. The machine is spec’d to cut up to 25 times faster than the original X-Carve. There’s US-based professional support available to minimize any downtime, and the whole system is designed to support the most demanding business users. It’s the perfect machine for a new CNC user or someone that wants to scale a business.