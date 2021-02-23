Tool: Crosscut Station Buy Now

Manufacturer: Kreg

MSRP: $59.99

It can be tricky to do precision work with a standard circular saw, which is why it’s usually relegated to breaking down material before you do the detail work with other machines in the shop. But it’s often one of the first tools a DIYer purchases because it’s affordable and versatile.

Kreg’s new crosscut station takes the inexpensive circular saw and gives the tool a way to do accurate, repeatable cuts.

Your circular saw rides on a pair of rails (adjustable to securely fit your saw’s base) that guide the saw over a cutting surface with integrated clamps and a miter fence. At 90° you get 12″ of cutting capacity (more than on a 12″ miter saw).