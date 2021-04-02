Tool: Pro Grade Precision Sanding Sheets Shop Now

Manufacturer: 3M

MSRP: $4.79/pack

Everyone knows using the right tool for the job is the way to go, and that rule definitely applies to sandpaper. 3M has been one of the top choices for sandpaper for a while now. When Jonathan Katz-Moses ran his sandpaper showdown last summer (embedded below), 3M walked away the winner in nearly every category. Not content to rest on their laurels, they’ve continued to roll out a steady stream of updates to their Pro Grade Precision sandpaper line. I recently used the latest version in a furniture restoration project and was very impressed.

In fact, in sanding the top, bottom, and sides of a table I only used a single 1/4 sheet of each grit needed. I had no problems with clogging or the durability of the sheets. The no-slip backing was also nice when getting into a few tight corners for clean-up. Making sanding a truly enjoyable process may not be possible, but these sanding sheets are a step in the right direction.