Tool: 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Barrel Grip Jig Saw (PSBJS01B)

Manufacturer: Ryobi

MSRP: $139

A jigsaw is a great tool for all sorts of quick cuts in the shop. With that in mind, the ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Barrel Grip Jig Saw is just the right size to make it a go-to choice.

The saw features speeds up to 3,200 SPM, a 1“ stroke length, and four orbital settings. Ryobi claims it’s the most compact and lightest ONE+ jigsaw. Even among the many jigsaws I have, this is both the lightest and smallest overall.

The size factor doesn’t compromise the functionality of the saw though. There’s a cast base and non-marring shoe, and the saw can tilt 45° in either direction. I appreciated that there’s an on/off switch on both sides of the saw, which is handy for left-handed folks.

I will say that while this saw has the right chops to be a go-to option, it’s not all perfect. I wish the saw could be rested upright on the battery. Right now with the blade installed it has to be rested awkwardly on its side. And speaking of blades, the included one is absolutely lousy, even by the low standards I have for that type of thing. Thankfully that’s an easy upgrade.