I like to use carpenter’s pencils until they’re worn down to stubs. Stubs aren’t very handy, though–they’re hard to dig out of a pocket. To solve this problem, I gathered up all the stubs lying around the shop and cut scarf joints on them with a handsaw. I trued up the joints with a disc sander and glued the pieces together. I also duct-taped a paper clip to my new pencil, and glued on an old drafting eraser, for a little icing on the cake. –Dick Ayers

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Handscrew Clamp

Drill & Impact Driver

Flush Trim Saw