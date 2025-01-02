Tool: 12″ Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw C3612DRAQ4 Buy Now

Manufacturer: Metabo HPT

MSRP: $629

In my shop I have fairly high standards for a miter saw. It must be a dual bevel compound of course. And zero clearance is a must. I also like something that can be plugged in or run off battery power. And now I’m going to add to the list that it must be a 12“ saw.

The 36V MultiVolt™ 12“ Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw with Torque Boost Technology from Metabo HPT checks everything on the list I’m looking for in a well-designed package. It can run on any 18V/36V MultiVolt battery, or can be paired with a plug-in adapter you can purchase separately. Mine spends most of the time plugged in, but it’s nice to run off a battery if I bring it inside for a home reno project, or outside to do some driveway woodworking.

I’m a stickler when it comes to how much flex I’ll accept from a sliding saw. In fact, I’d prioritize rigidity over absolute smoothness if need be—at least I can fix that with some oil usually. Thankfully I didn’t have to make a choice here. To be clear, all sliding saws have a small amount of flex, especially at full extension, but this one is on the lower end of the scale.

One final thing of note is the Torque Boost Technology, which is designed to automatically optimize the speed and torque needed for thicker materials, which is nice in a larger saw with this capacity.