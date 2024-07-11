My finishing turntable is perfect for spraying large parts or projects. To make the device, I mounted five fixed 3-1/2” casters on a plywood panel. They’re equally spaced in a 16” diameter circle. Fixed casters won’t pivot, so the project rotates around its center. I placed 3” blocks in front of the casters to keep them from getting clogged with finish.—Mark Thiel

