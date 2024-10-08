A system as elegant as the joint itself.

Compound-angle dovetails are some of the most beguiling joints in all woodworking. But, as John Lennon once suggested, they can be as difficult to make as “fixing a hole in the ocean.” Well, maybe not that hard—but it all begins with figuring out those odd angles.

I’ve developed a system that makes layout easy. It’s based on very simple and familiar geometry (see “The Basics”, at left). It’s universal, too: This system works for a project with any amount of splay and for dovetails of any pitch.

Before laying out the dovetails, your boards must be cut at the correct compound angle to form tight-fitting butt joints.

We’ll lay out the pins first, rather than the tails. As you follow the photos, there are a couple of small details that I’d like to emphasize. First, be sure to draw the dovetail triangles (Photo 3) on the inside face of the pin boards. (If you draw them on the outside face, the angles you transfer to the edge of the boards will come out backwards.) Second, always keep track of which side of your sliding bevel is facing up or out. I use a piece of tape to mark one side—just to be sure. Now, let’s start.

The Basics

When it comes right down to it, there are only two things you have to know about compound-angle dovetails.

First, the ends of the pins (upper left) slant just like standard through dovetails (upper right). It’s the tapered side of the board that makes the angles look strange.

Second, the sides of the pins (lower left) are parallel to the top and bottom edges of the board, just like standard dovetails (lower right).

Step-By-Step