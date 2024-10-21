Do you feel that? The chill in the air? It’s the sign that peak woodworking season is upon us (especially for those of us without climate-controlled workshops). This year the first 60-degree day triggered near-compulsive response in me to go to the garage and put tool to wood. It’s a good feeling.

But it feels a lot better if you know what you’re doing. Everyone has to start somewhere, which why every year we host Basics Week, a return to the woodworking 101s that are foundational to the craft. Whether you’re picking up a saw for the first time or building your first piece of furniture after dabbling in the craft space, we want to set you up for success. That goes for the hardened veterans of woodworking as well — sometimes a refresher course is just what you need to finely hone those skills.

This year we’re also expanding a bit beyond the bounds of traditional woodworking. We’ll cover things CNC machining and a bit of metal work too. Hope you enjoy what we have planned for you this week, and if you think of any basic skills we missed, let me know at cknoff@aimmedia.com.

