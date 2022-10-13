The history of Popular Woodworking has been a long one. Starting nearly 45 years ago as Pacific Woodworker, Popular Woodworking has since been a trusted source for woodworking information. The pages of Popular Woodworking Magazine have been filled with projects, techniques, tool reviews, shop tips, and more. As the digital age grew and matured, we started to publish more and more content here, on Popularwoodworking.com.

It will come as no surprise that over the last twenty years or so, all magazines have started to shrink. Many print subscribers (across the entire industry) have turned to digital media. We’ve seen this ourselves as our website traffic has grown yearly. As the web traffic has grown, we’ve recognized that we need to start tailoring content to our digital audience — more in-depth articles, better and higher quality video, along with full project plans. With that in mind, I want to introduce you to our new offering, PopWood +.

The driving focus of Popwood+ is to offer premium content to our digital users at a low monthly price. (You have no idea how hard I’m trying not to make a “less than a cup of coffee a month” joke and insert the Sarah McLachlan SPCA commercial with sad, deprived puppies.)

As a Popwood+ subscriber, you get several benefits above the free articles. Some of those include:

Step-by-Step Project Plans

Exclusive Premium Blogs and Articles

Access to an Ever-Growing Wood Encyclopedia

A 25% discount on the entire Popular Woodworking Store

The Latest Articles Directly from Popular Woodworking Magazine

Exclusive Access to Premium Video Content

As excited as we are about PopWood+, and being able to start producing new, premium content, thats not to say we’re cashing in on our print edition. In fact, in our most recent issue of Popular Woodworking (December 22), we made a significant investment to upgrade the paper quality. If you subscribe to any magazine, you’ll probably agree with me that there’s just something about holding it in your hands. With that in mind, we’re also introducing a PopWood+Print bundle.

In addition to the above benefits, as a PopWood+Print Subscriber, you’ll also get:

Print subscription to Popular Woodworking Magazine (6 issues per year)

Two free digital books: Arts & Crafts: 6 Furniture projects in this Iconic Style and Jigs & Fixtures: 8 Simple Solutions for Better Work

Our goal is that you find value in these two new offerings from the Popular Woodworking staff. With your support, we’re able to continue to produce woodworking content to help further this craft that we all love. Cheers my friends. — Logan Wittmer