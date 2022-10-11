A sharp pencil is a must for accurate work, but having a pencil sharpener permanently mounted in one place isn’t always ideal. The further away I am from my pencil sharpener, the less likely I am to use it, until my pencil is really dull.
I removed my pencil sharpener from its permanent location on the wall and mounted it to a scrap of wood. Now I just bring it along to wherever I’m working and clamp it in place.
