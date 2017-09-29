This week I received advance copies of Michael Crow’s new “Mackintosh Furniture” book. Its a book of techniques and shop drawings to help you recreate 30 of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s furniture designs.

Often remembered for his architecture and graphics, Mackintosh designed hundreds of pieces of furniture throughout his career. This is the first book of its kind dedicated solely to his furniture. Finally fans of Mackintosh’s work will have access to drawings and details to help recreate some of his most popular furniture.

“Mackintosh Furniture” will be available in December and is currently available for pre-order at ShopWoodworking.com.

I have one advance copy of the book from the printer that I’m giving away. Be the first kid on the block to own a copy of this one! Simply post a comment below and I’ll choose one winner at random. Winner will be announced Monday 10/2/17. Good luck!

Also available from Michael Crow: “Mid-Century Modern Furniture: Shop Drawings & Techniques for Making 29 Projects.”