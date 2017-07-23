Week in Review – Week of July 17

By:

This week our new managing editor, Brendan Gaffney, posted his first project completed in the Pop Wood shop, a staked leg coffee table. Bob Flexner takes us inside a hide glue factory (you can thank me for deactivating the smell-o-vision on the post.) Chris Schwarz shares how a doe’s foot helps him avoid a tail vice. Nancy Hiller details her decorative gouging technique on a hayrake table.

– David Lyell 

A Different Way to Use a Doe’s Foot

Mid-century Modern Bookcase

CNC Mills for 3D Carving

Tool Giveaway: OmniSquare

Proposed Safety Rules for Table Saws – Your Comments Requested

Chad Stanton, Not Just a Pretty Face

Low Stakes Coffee Table

Hide Glue – Part 4: Factory Pictures

Treasure Hunting & the Restoration of a Starrett Sliding Bevel – Part 1

Born to Fail at Woodworking

Decorative Gouging: A Traditional English Arts & Crafts Technique

