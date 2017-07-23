Week in Review – Week of July 17

This week our new managing editor, Brendan Gaffney, posted his first project completed in the Pop Wood shop, a staked leg coffee table. Bob Flexner takes us inside a hide glue factory (you can thank me for deactivating the smell-o-vision on the post.) Chris Schwarz shares how a doe’s foot helps him avoid a tail vice. Nancy Hiller details her decorative gouging technique on a hayrake table.

Be sure to catch up on the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

– David Lyell