Anarchist’s 2016 Gift Guide, Day 10: Blue Spruce Try Square

At the conclusion of every gift guide, I like to offer a tool that is a bit expensive but will change the way you work or – at the least – wildly exceed your expectations. This year, it’s the Blue Spruce Try Square.

When I first saw photos of the square on the Internet, the tools looked a little plastic-y, probably because of the different color schemes available. But when I saw the squares in person at Woodworking in America, I couldn’t get to my credit card fast enough. The try square (and the sliding bevel square) are the opposite of plastic. They are metallic perfection.

The body is milled aluminum covered with a ceramic coating. The blade is hardened high-carbon steel. You can get the blade simply polished or with the ceramic coating.

I have enough trouble dressing myself in the morning (my wife says I dress like an exchange student), so I went with basic black all around.

These squares can be adjusted back to a perfect 90° if they ever get knocked around. Simple hex-head screws at the base of the stock allow you to move the blade in small increments. When this tool is square it clicks on another square surface in a way that makes your heart beat faster.

Dave Jeske at Blue Spruce Toolworks has hit a home run with these squares. I don’t need a matching sliding bevel. But dang, I really want one.

— Christopher Schwarz

