Big Ol’ Sliding Dovetails

In the next few months, I’ve got a lot of furniture to make, as Josselyn (my partner) and I just moved to Cincinnati from Maine. Last week, I built a new coffee table for our place. This week I’m building us a new kitchen table, in between getting settled in my new job here and figuring out where to buy lumber (and food, clothing, etc.).

Later this week I’ll post the full build of this project, but I wanted to make a separate post to show what I did today. If you’re unfamiliar with the Staked Worktable from Christopher Schwarz’s Anarchist Design Book, the legs are mortised into battens, which are connected to the top with massive, 5″ wide sliding dovetails.

The dovetail slot is 5/8″ deep and 5 1/4″ wide, which brings about some challenges. In his book, Chris shows a great way to put in the long joint by hand, using a large tenon saw, a chisel and a router plane. I wanted to show my process because it’s a bit different – I opted to go the power tools route, though I took a few notes from Chris and incorporated some of the sensitivities of handwork to sweeten the fit and precision of this process.

After getting the tabletop glued up, and before I put the sliding dovetails in, I had to surface the underside of the table, so I had a nice reference surface for the router work. I did this by hand, for two reasons – I love to use handplanes and the shop’s planer isn’t wide enough. I used my two go-to handplanes, the Lie-Nielsen No. 62 bevel up jack plane and my Krenov-style desert ironwood smoother. First, I took several traversing passes across the grain to flatten the board across its width. Then I took long passes down the length of the top with the No. 62 and finished up with a smoothing pass on the Krenov smoother. That left me a flat, smooth surface off of which I could reference the sliding dovetails.

After that, it was time to lay out the dovetail slots. The battens I’m using are roughly 5 1/2″ wide, but this is just an estimate – in practice, the battens width will be dictated by the slots, so I’m just going to shoot for a width when making the slots and then fit the battens to them.

First, I had to draw the reference lines on which I’m going to set the fence for the router. I figured out that the router I’d be using had exactly 2″ between its base’s flat side and the center of the bit, and I’m using a 1/2″ straight bit, so I drew two parallel lines 9″ apart, which would leave me with a roughly 5 1/2″ sliding dovetail. The fence was made with a beefy bit of plywood, that I jointed square and flat. Having a large fence also acts to make sure the top is truly flat and not cupped when I route the joinery, which should mean the battens, when installed, will act to preserve this flatness.

To begin the router work, I used a straight bit to route the wall of one side of the slot, and then followed up with the dovetail bit to put the correct angle into the wall of the slot. Then, I moved to the other side of the slot and did the same. I took care to make sure the bit was bottoming out at the same depth on both sides of the slot, made even a little trickier because I changed the bit between the straight and dovetail bit a few times. I used the middle of the slot I routed first to check the depth, and if necessary, tested the setting on a tiny section there to confirm the depth. This part of the slot isn’t seen in the final assembly and isn’t important for the joint’s strength, so this is a safe test area.

Also important to note, routing across the grain like this can occasionally lead to blowout where the bit exits the work, on either side. I left the tabletop and battens long, and I’m going to trim them together with a tracksaw after assmebly. If you are working with a tabletop that is at its final width, I would either scribe the depth and wall of the slot with a knife or marking gauge and back up the bit.

The two sides of the sliding dovetail were established, so next came the fun (or messy and loud) part – wasting out the meat between the two walls. I did this with a wide straight bit and hogged it out freehand. Provided the router base is wide enough, this is pretty straightforward. I just made sure to have a solid footing for the router base and tried not to be too aggressive. A 5/8″ depth can be a heavy load for freehand work, so I took this in two passes, and used the plunge router’s multiple depth stops to preserve the correct final depth. This could easily have been done the same way Chris does in the book, with a chisel and router plane (which I may prefer, as the mess and noise are significantly diminished), but my stated purpose today was to try this the powered way.

Now that the dovetail slots have been established, it was time to fit the battens. This could easily be done with a handplane as Chris does in his book, but again, I wanted to show how to do it with power tools. After some jointer and planer work, I wound up with battens that were square, flat and close to the final width. Then I made a test piece from walnut and to dial in the angle setting on the tablesaw.

Once I confirmed the correct setting on the table saw, I went ahead and snuck up on the correct width. Here was where the handtool woodworker in me took over – I couldn’t bring myself to go to the final dimension off of the table saw, for two reasons, and I got out the handplane. First, even if I was very, very careful in routing the slots, there is a chance that they aren’t perfectly parallel across the width. Accounting for a tiny error like that on the power tools (with a shim or pieces of tape) is not my way, and would be tedious. Also, Chris mentions in his book (and I’ve noticed in my own work) that sliding dovetails are made significantly smoother in fitting by lightly relieving the middle of the batten’s wall, and the handplane is the best way to do this.

So, I snuck up on the correct fit with a handplane, and took a single shaving’s worth out of the middle of both batten’s sides to make the sliding action in fitting a bit smoother. I was shooting for the batten to go home easily, save the last few inches, where the glue will be applied on one end before the joint is brought home with a mallet. I got there pretty quickly, and establishing the correct bevel with the table saw made this even easier.

So, the battens are fit, and tomorrow I’ll move onto installing the legs, surface the top and finishing up the piece. I’ll post the rest of the build later this week once the piece is done, but I wanted to part out this section and share it on its own, as I think it’s nice to see multiple ways to execute the same joinery. In the end, I’m pretty firmly in the hybrid woodworking camp. I enjoy using hand tools, but there are more demanding or tedious tasks like long rips, surfacing wide boards, repetitively drilling tasks or the like that I’ll happily do with power tools. after today’s experience, I can say that this is an accurate and handy way to execute this joint – and I hope I’ve given you an insight into another way you might execute it.

