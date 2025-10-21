From butt joints to dovetails, every builder should know these essential woodworking joints —and when to use each one.

The following is a small sample from the book The Complete Starter Guide to Making Wooden Boxes, written by Albert Kleine and published by Fox Chapel Publishing.

A book on box-making essentials would be incomplete without an in-depth discussion of joinery. After all, at its core, a box is just four boards of wood joined together with a top and bottom. Getting a good foundation in joinery is absolutely necessary if you want to make boxes, and it will help you immensely as you continue in your woodworking. That’s why before we go into the projects, we’re going to take some time and focus directly on the topic.

Use the code BASIC25 to save 25% off your first month or full year of PopWood+, which now includes access to the latest issue of the magazine, exclusively for members.

So, what is joinery? It’s basically exactly what it sounds like. Joinery is the term woodworkers use to describe the method by which two pieces of wood are joined together. How that is done can be achieved in any number of ways—with adhesives, fasteners, interlocking wood parts, or any combination

of methods.

In this chapter, we’ll go over some of the most common and useful joints used in box-making, progressing in difficulty as we go. Getting familiar with these joints early on is essential for completing the projects presented in this book, so make sure you spend the time and effort necessary to really master them.

Some of the joints you may find exceedingly simple, while others can take quite a bit of time to get the hang of. As with most things in life, the way to get good at them is by practicing. It’s a good idea to spend some time just attempting to make a successful joint before moving on to a full project. And try not to get discouraged if your first few attempts at the more challenging joints are less than perfect. I can’t possibly count the number of sad, gap-and-crack laden dovetail joints I put together before getting comfortable with them.

Different joints have different properties that make them more suitable in some circumstances than others. A miter joint, for instance, is a great option for a small jewelry box, but would be potentially disastrous if used on a drawer. That’s why, in addition to showing you how to actually do the joint, we’ll discuss the pros and cons of each method.

By the end of this chapter, you should have a solid understanding of box-making joints, how to do them, and their relative advantages. The joints are presented here primarily so you can complete the projects in this book, but they can also serve as a reference for any project you may take on later. My hope is you’ll gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence to employ these joints in all of your woodworking.

Purchase the full book: The Complete Starter Guide to Making Wooden Boxes features 10 box projects with step-by-step photos and instructions. The book is a beginner-friendly way to learn the basics from tools, materials, and safety equipment to woodworking fundamentals

Butt Joint

Undoubtedly the simplest joint you can use on a box, butt joints are achieved when the ends of two boards are “butted” up against each other. Even though they are very simple, they serve as a good example to bring up some key considerations in box-making.

The thing about butt joints is that they aren’t really joints in themselves—they need something additional to actually hold everything together. Probably the most common way of securing a butt joint is by driving screws or nails through the face of one board and into the endgrain of the other. Dowels, biscuits, and dominoes are other common options.

Regardless of the method used, it’s important to know why a butt joint can’t be held together with just glue. There’s no need to get into the details, but just remember this: glue on endgrain will not result in a reliable joint. Since a butt joint has endgrain touching long grain, any glue applied here is of little structural use. It might hold the joint together temporarily, but eventually it will fail.

How to Make a Butt Joint

Rabbet Joint

A rabbet joint isn’t all that different from a butt joint, and the same general principles apply. It’s an endgrain-to-long-grain joint, so glue alone isn’t sufficient to keep it together. Still, there are some differences that give it an advantage over the butt joint.

Rabbet joints are made by cutting a notch—or rabbet—in the edge of a board. The mating board is then glued and (typically) pinned in the rabbet. The nice thing about a rabbet joint is it is very easy to keep things aligned when clamping, gluing, and pinning. The geometry of the joint keeps things in place.

Pinned rabbet joints are a good option for drawers when you don’t have the time (or haven’t yet developed the skills) to do half-blind dovetails. The pins provide mechanical strength to resist the forces put on the drawer by being opened and closed repeatedly.

How to Make a Rabbet Joint

Miter Joint

The main benefit of the miter in box-making is aesthetic—it’s the only joint covered here that shows no visible endgrain. Just like butt and rabbet joints, glue alone here can be risky. The miter joint is mostly endgrain-to-endgrain contact, so don’t expect the glue to hold in tough situations. Since miters are typically used in light-duty applications, however, some woodworkers opt to leave them alone and hope for the best. In situations when you need a little extra reinforcement, however, splines (thin strips of wood inserted into saw kerfs across the miter joint) can be added after the glue has set.

There are any number of ways to cut miters with both hand and power tools, but I’ve found the absolute best way to get a gapless joint is by using a mitered shooting board and hand plane. This removes all the hassle of fussing with angle settings on a table or miter saw. Once the board is built and dialed in, you can cut beautiful miters all day long without even thinking about it.

How to Make a Miter Joint

Miter Joint Tips

Miters can be extremely frustrating to get right off the bat. A lot of people struggle with small gaps either on the inside or the outside of the joint. These issues are the result of two things: either your opposing sides are not of equal length, or your joints aren’t exactly 45 degrees.

Continually check your miter with a combination square. Even if your shooting board is set up right, bad planing technique can give you angles that are slightly off. Make sure you are applying pressure against the 45-degree ramp as you plane—this is very important!

There are methods to somewhat fix gappy miters—like rolling the shaft of a screwdriver along the point of a miter to close it up—but these rarely give results that are fitting for a fine box. Taking the extra time to make sure everything is dialed in perfectly really is the best way to get a miter that both looks good and stays together.

Through Dovetails

The through dovetail is a highly versatile and visually appealing joint that just so happens to be incredibly strong. Because of this, it is my favorite joint to use in box-making, and one that is essential to master if you want to get in the business of making fine boxes.

The strength of the dovetail comes from two sources. The first is mechanical. Note how the “tails” of one board fit perfectly into corresponding gaps in the opposing “pin” board. This is the first joint we’ve seen where one piece of wood is locking into another without the assistance of glue or fasteners.

The dovetail joint also has ample long grain-to-long grain wood contact. The sides of the tails and the pins (both long grain) touch each other directly, so any wood glue applied here is going to be incredibly strong. Together with the mechanical nature of the joint, once the glue dries on a dovetail, it simply isn’t going to come apart without some serious destruction.

Of course, they take quite a bit of practice to get right, and many people are so intimidated by them that they never even try. After mastering the joint myself, I can say with absolute certitude that there is no magic trick or shortcut here. The way to get good at dovetails is to approach them with focus and purpose, and to cut a lot of practice joints.

Clear instructions and a lot of tips along the way can really speed things up. In this example, I am using stock that is 45/8“ (11.8cm) wide and 5/8“ (16mm) thick. Any measurements referenced here are based on those dimensions, so if your stock is different, adjust measurements accordingly.

How to Make a Dovetail Joint

Note: Spacing Dovetails

The distance between divider points in Step 2 is completely arbitrary. I chose that dimension because I knew it would yield three nicely spaced dovetails on the boards used in this example—and it didn’t require any confusing math at all.

First, pick how many dovetails you want in your project, and set your dividers so that they are equal to about the width of what one tail would be. For example, if you chose four dovetails, open your dividers so they are about 1/4 the width of your tail board. Place one point of the divider in a pencil line like Step 2, and walk along the board, except this time do not make any marks.

Count the number of “turns” you do with your dividers as you walk. This will be the number of dovetails on your project. The last “turn” is when the point of the divider goes past the pencil mark on the opposite end of the board. The distance between this pencil line and the point of the dividers is the pin width.

If you find that you aren’t getting the number of tails you want, or the pin width is too small or large for your liking, simply open or close your dividers accordingly and start again. Once you have everything set, do the process laid out in steps 2 and 3, and you’ll have nice and evenly spaced dovetails.