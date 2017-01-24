Show Off Your Work – It Could Win You $1k

Dig out the best pictures of your work – or get started now on a new piece – and enter the fifth annual PWM Excellence Awards for a chance at the $1,000 grand prize. Submissions will be accepted in five categories from April 1-June 16 at popularwoodworking.com/2017readerexcellence.

There’s no fee to enter – the only “string” attached is that we’ll print the work of the grand-prize winner, the winners in each of the five categories and the Readers’ Choice winners in the November 2017 issue.

You can enter up to five pieces total in the five following categories:

■ Casework, Cabinets & Bookcases

■ Seating

■ Tables

■ Boxes & Smalls (a “small,” for example, might be a mantel clock or a beautiful shop-made wooden tool)

■ Turnings, Carvings & Objets d’Art (“objets” encompass wall-hung art pieces, sculpture, wooden jewelry, etc.).