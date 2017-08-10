Learning Woodworking from History Never Gets Old

I know, I’m getting older and turning into one of those guys that watches the History Channel way too much, but there’s some pretty good woodworking to be learned from history. Take crown moulding… no, really, crown moulding. Usually, our hardest task with crown moulding is trying to remember which way to place it in the miter saw to get the right angle. That’s because we’re working with crown that was bought in an eight-fool length from the lumber yard – and it’ll look like the crown moulding in everybody else’s house, though maybe a different shade of eggshell.

But that’s not how it was done hundreds of years ago. Hand tools reigned and while the work was more difficult, I’ll argue that the finished result was well worth the effort. Chad Stanton agrees with me (or I with him), and you’ll learn even more about the topic in the video below. Enjoy!

– David Thiel