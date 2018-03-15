Win an X-Carve CNC from Inventables

Inventables is hosting a contest for aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs. Their CNC, the X-Carve, has been a go-to machine for many startups and hobbyists for years. It’s great to see them giving back to the community and inspiring makers to produce video content at the same time. They have two categories, each eligible to win a X-Carve Business Bundle.

The first is for “Individuals who do not own an X-Carve.” You have to answer these two questions in a two-minute video:

What is your business or business idea?

How will X-Carve contribute to your business’ success?

The second category is “Individuals who run a business with an X-Carve.” You’re asked to answer these two questions in a two-minute video:

What was the turning point in your business?

How has X-Carve contributed to your business’ success?

Read more on this page that has the contest details.

The contest ends March 31, 2018. All YouTube URLs must be emailed to contest@inventables.com by midnight (CDT) on March 31, 2018.

The two winners (one for each participant category: machine owners and non-machine owners) will be announced in mid-April.

Check out the full press release here.