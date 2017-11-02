Video: Building A Sculpture with Toshio Odate

A couple of years back Popular Woodworking Magazine had the chance to visit renowned sculptor, author and teacher Toshio Odate at his home. While there, we had a wonderful opportunity to speak with him about his life and work.

While filming a great deal of content for two videos, we had the unique chance to watch as Toshio, his family and friends (and a few of our crew) helped re-install one of his traditional sculptures. While he talks at length about the piece, Reminiscence of Heirin-Ji, we only show the assembled piece in the video. We thought we’d take this opportunity to share the captured building process in this short video. Enjoy!

– David Thiel