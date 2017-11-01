Update on Woodworking in America

It is with no small regret that I announce we will not be holding a 2018 Woodworking in America conference.

Though pulling the conference together is always a lot of work, I’ve found that the days actually at the conferences (every year since 2008!) have been among the most rewarding – I will sorely miss this opportunity to get together with 400+ of my closest woodworking friends.

In the meantime, I and the rest of the Popular Woodworking staff are working toward bringing the conference back – bigger and better than ever.

— Megan Fitzpatrick