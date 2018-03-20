How Tight Should the Table Saw Arbor Nut Be?

We’re working on adding a lot of back content to our YouTube channel. So, just as a heads up, you’ll see some basic videos, like this one, from time to time. These videos are really fundamental to many of our readers, but in an effort to serve the next generation woodworkers on YouTube, we’re adding reference material to our channel. These videos will be recommended through the YouTube search feature (that is second in volume only to Google proper) and will take some of the guesswork out of the equation for beginning woodworkers. If you have an idea for a basic Trick of the Trade to include on our channel, please send us a note at popwood@fwmedia.com!

– David Lyell

About proper drill press speeds for different bits and how to set the pulleys to match. Tips for tilting & realigning the drill press table for accurate drilling. The simple steps to keep mortiser chisels and drill bits sharp and cutting true. How to set the mortiser bit and chisel perfectly to avoid heat build-up and improve chip removal. Ripping and cross-cutting tips for sheet goods and solid wood. How to improve cuts using the proper blades. Where to stand and how to position your hands and body for the safest, most accurate performance. Simple maintenance and accurate setup and much more!

Learn the ins and outs of power tools with this digital collection!