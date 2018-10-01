Router Table! Now that I have your attention…

Woodworkers love routers and router tables. And why not?! Routers are shockingly versatile tools when being used handheld, but when you mount one in a table, all sorts of new and improved uses are possible. That’s why router tables are such a popular project, and why we decided it was time to take a look at building a Deluxe Router Table. Our version is mobile with locking casters, includes tons of storage, a huge top surface, T-tracks for hold downs in all the right places, through-the-fence dust collection – oh, and a sliding table!

Now, this isn’t in the magazine. We’re offering this as an online video course. In addition to loads of video breaking out the building stages, we’re including plans, cutting lists and step-by-step instructions to follow along. You’ll be able to reach out via e-mail to host Andrew Zoellner (Popular Woodworking‘s editor) with questions about the build, and we’ll have live question and answer sessions weekly with Andrew.

During the four week course you’ll learn:

Skill and tips on working with laminate

The steps to easily inset a router lift

How to construct a workshop cabinet

Shop drawer rabbet & groove construction

Mounting and adjusting a sliding table

Through-the-fence dust collection

To build a frame & panel door

and more

Just follow this link to learn about the course, and we hope you’ll join us starting October 17th!