Popwood Playback #11 – Top Woodworking Videos of the Week

This week I’ve been busy working on building the Ultimate Lathe Stand. I’ve needed a home for my old Craftsman lathe, so why not build the ULTIMATE stand for it?! It’s a great build by Alan Lacer, though I’ve had to adapt the plans for a larger lathe and I’ve decreased some of the complexity by removing the 5-degree angle on the legs. It’s been a great aerobic exercise in moving sheets of baltic birch plywood around the shop! Anyhow, I’ve curated the top woodworking videos of the week on YouTube, check them out below, or watch the video by clicking the image above.

– David Lyell

PopwoodPlayback – Rigid Trim Router

