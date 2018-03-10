Popwood Playback #10 – Best Woodworking Videos of the Week

We tried a new format this week for Popwood Playback. We ended up with a slightly longer video, but we included a pretty in-depth first look at the installation of the Kreg Precision Router Lift. Let us know if there are other types of tools or equipment that you are interested in seeing on Popwood Playback! The form to enter the contest is at the bottom of the post. Enjoy!

– David Lyell

🎥 Sky Valley Studio – Leg Joinery

🎥 Katz-Moses – Dovetail Alignment Board

🎥 Get Hands Dirty – Workbench

🎥 George Vondriska – Combo Square

🎥 Le PicBois – Giant Pepper Mill

1 Year Popular Woodworking Video Streaming!

