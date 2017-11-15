Lixie Dead Blow Mallet Test – Some Fun in the Shop

For an upcoming “Tool Test” in the February 2018 (#237) issue of the magazine, I reviewed the Lixie Dead Blow Mallet (the 30 ounce version, with 1 1/2″ diameter heads). While we’ll post the full mallet test when the magazine hits newsstands, we wanted to take the time first (before writing the review) to put the mallet to work out in the shop.

Testing tools like this is one of the most enjoyable and valuable (to our readers) exercises we go through here at the shop. Whether that means drop-testing clamps, sinking a few hundred screws with a new cordless drill or (in this case) smacking a bunch of pieces of wood with various mallet heads, the results lead to better and more informative reviews, and usually some fun or explosive moments in the shop.

So, enjoy the short video we made below to accompany the tool test!