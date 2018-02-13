Knife Makers and Enthusiasts – An Event for You!

Editor’s note: Blade Magazine is published by F+W Media, our parent company and my cubical is next to the organizer of Blade Show. I thought our west coast readers would be interested in hearing about this event! If knives aren’t your thing, disregard! – David Lyell

Join Us Oct. 5-7 in Portland, Oregon

BLADE®, the world’s No. 1 knife media brand, announces the all-new BLADE Show West in Portland, Oregon—the Knifemaking Capital of the USA. The 3-day show will open its doors at the Oregon Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

BLADE Show West is presented by BLADE® Magazine, which also hosts the Annual BLADE Show in Atlanta, Georgia June 1-3 at the Cobb Galleria.

Why Portland?

“There’s no better place to have a new BLADE Show than in the backyard of Blade City USA,” said Steve Shackleford, BLADE® Magazine Editor in Chief. “Knife enthusiasm is at an all-time high, and there are many thousands of knife aficionados and knife makers in the West. We’re eager to see and showcase all the great blades out there.”

Reasons to Attend

The new BLADE Show West will feature the works of prestigious knife manufacturers large and small, as well as handmade knives made by skilled custom knife makers. And Portland is the perfect city.

See knives of all types and designs—fixed blades, folders, automatics, swords, daggers, tactical knives, throwing knives, art knives and more

View custom knives designed, forged, and finished by individual knife makers, and new models by renowned manufacturers

Visit knife dealers, purveyors, collectors, and knife enthusiast organizations at more than 200 booths and tables

Shop for knives priced from $10 to more than $10,000, knifemaking supplies and machinery, and accessories from sharpeners to cases

Vote for the Best Knives of BLADE Show West

See knives entered in the Weirdest Knife Contest—in line with the region’s unique Keep Portland Weird!slogan

Does This Change Anything About the BLADE Show in June in Atlanta?

Nope! The BLADE Show in Atlanta that takes place every June will continue as it has in years past.

More Information

Stay in touch:

Be an Exhibitor

Fill out the application form here to apply for space.