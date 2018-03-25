Join Me Live on PopWood Playback! #12

Sometimes I have hair-brained ideas. I really have no idea how this one is going to go, but I’d like to invite ANYONE who produces YouTube woodworking videos to join me on PopWood playback LIVE. We film PopWood Playback every Thursday afternoon, which I understand will not work for many people who have a day job and produce content as a side-hustle, but we are willing to accommodate a different schedule (well…I am at least, I haven’t talked to Jake, our video guy on this project yet…)

So consider this your formal invitation. Come to Cincinnati, Ohio, enjoy some Skyline Chili and let’s chat about your YouTube channel and content on an episode of Popwood Playback. This invitation is good until the internet figures out how to ruin my hospitality!

– David Lyell