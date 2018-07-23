Back painted glass first came to my attention in 2007, when architect Christine Matheu used it as the backsplash material for her kitchen. It was clean, luminous, and contemporary, and I was in love.

My local glass store sells back painted glass in several luscious colors. So when my clients for another commission, this time a wall of built-ins for a dining room in Chicago, said they’d love to incorporate a section of backpainted glass roughly 3-feet square, I requested a quote. The material alone was going to cost several hundred dollars. The budget for the job wouldn’t allow for that.

So I decided to experiment with backpainting glass myself and came up with a solution that worked, aesthetically and in economic terms.

I’ve used it on other jobs since then. Here’s my technique.

Materials

Glass (I use 1/4″ for most applications)

Paint

Paint brush

Clips to attach the glass

Step 1: Clean the glass

I wipe the glass thoroughly with denatured alcohol to remove dust and any residue from masking tape, etc. The alcohol dries almost immediately, so there’s no delay.

Step 2: Make samples

Basic clear glass has a blue-green cast that will distort the color of the paint you apply to the back. It’s crucial to make samples with two coats on the back (two coats will ensure adequate coverage), allow the paint to dry, and gauge the color by placing the glass with the painted side against a background the same color and texture as its future home. If necessary, adjust the paint color until you get the look you desire.

Step 3: Apply the paint

I use a paint brush. You could spray the paint if you’re set up to spray.

At first, I was concerned that the brush strokes would show, but the key to back painted glass in this application is that it’s set against a solid wall or another surface. This makes the brush strokes disappear when the color is viewed through the unpainted side of the glass.

Warning!

If you scratch the paint on the back, the scratches will show through the glass.

Adhesives may also bleed through and be visible. I learned this the hard way. Instead of adhering the glass with adhesives (for example, Power Grab), I use mirror clips or pin-style shelf supports, mounted sideways with the flat section against the glass, to hold it in place.

– Nancy Hiller

