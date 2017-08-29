Polyurethane is Almost Always the Best Finish for Wood Floors

We are offering a spectacular collection of products by Bob Flexner at shopwoodworking.com right now. Check it out here, Finishing with Bob Flexner Collection.

The two key considerations for choosing a wood floor finish are resistance to scratches and the large surface to be covered.

To stand up to abuse, you need a very durable, scratch-resistant, finish, and to avoid filling the room with overspray that will settle and stick to everything, including the finish, you need one that dries slowly enough so it can be applied by hand. The two best choices that meet both of these criteria are oil-based polyurethane and water-based polyurethane.

Oil-based polyurethane is more durable than water-based, but it has a strong odor that hangs around for several days, and it has a slight orange coloring (usually referred to as “yellowing”). Water-based polyurethane has very little odor, almost no coloring, and it’s much easier to clean from brushes and other tools. Water-based polyurethane also dries relatively rapidly. So you have to work much faster, being sure to keep a “wet edge” so overlaps don’t show. But the faster drying makes it possible to apply two or three coats in a day.

Oil-based polyurethane is the best choice if the color, odor and clean-up aren’t problems. Water-based polyurethane is the best choice if you want to preserve the color of very light woods or white pickling, or if odor is a problem. You may be able to buy a more durable, two-part, water-based polyurethane from a flooring-supply store. Be sure to check on the toxicity of the product and the safety precautions you should take.

Use a large brush, sponge mop or lamb’s wool pad attached to a pole to apply either type of polyurethane. For water-based polyurethane a paint pad attached to a pole also works well. A paint tray provides a convenient reservoir to work from with both finishes.

Some people prefer finishing wood floors with oil finishes or a wiping varnish. Be aware that oil finishes have no build and are not scratch resistant. So you’ll probably get scratches and wear and have to recoat often. Wiping varnish can be just as scratch resistant as full-strength polyurethane, but you may have to apply more coats.

– Bob Flexner

